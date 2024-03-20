Contrasting Saipem (SAPMY) & Its Rivals

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Saipem to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Saipem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saipem and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Saipem N/A N/A 1.35 Saipem Competitors $1.18 billion $55.29 million 24.27

Profitability

Saipem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Saipem. Saipem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Saipem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saipem N/A N/A N/A Saipem Competitors -8.92% -0.92% 3.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Saipem and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saipem 0 0 1 0 3.00 Saipem Competitors 293 1638 2162 147 2.51

As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Saipem’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saipem has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Saipem peers beat Saipem on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities. The company also provides biorefineries, geothermal energy, carbon capture, wind and solar energy, waste to energy, and renewables and green technologies; high-speed rail; premium, engineering, and smart maintenance services; and offshore and onshore services. In addition, the company provides procurement, project management, construction, and engineering integrated services for the energy industry and public markets. Saipem S.p.A. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

