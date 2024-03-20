Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.70

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 919507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Cora Gold Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.30. The firm has a market cap of £6.59 million, a PE ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

