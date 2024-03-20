Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

CNM stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.99. 532,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $108,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $91,771,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

