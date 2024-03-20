Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Core & Main updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Core & Main Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,625,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Core & Main by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

