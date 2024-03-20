CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total value of $74,292.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,459.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 310,534 shares in the company, valued at $81,980,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total transaction of $74,292.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,459.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,007. Corporate insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $265.14.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

