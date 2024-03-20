Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Update

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 6,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $732.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08. The company has a market cap of $324.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $717.61 and its 200 day moving average is $635.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

