Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cousins Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 261.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

CUZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,474. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $98,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.