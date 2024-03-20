Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $83.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

CBRL opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,920,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,056,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,434,000 after buying an additional 97,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,540,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

