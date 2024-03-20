Craig Brown Sells 28,600 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.01, for a total value of C$257,631.66.

PHX stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.06. 173,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,553. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$5.58 and a one year high of C$9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$428.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.40.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.28. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of C$165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2795549 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

PHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

