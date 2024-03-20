Craneware plc Announces Dividend of GBX 13 (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CRW stock opened at GBX 2,201.60 ($28.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.78. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,060 ($13.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,270 ($28.90). The firm has a market cap of £778.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10,523.81 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,079.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,779.49.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Craneware from GBX 2,300 ($29.28) to GBX 2,600 ($33.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

