Craneware plc Announces Dividend of GBX 13 (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Craneware Price Performance
CRW stock opened at GBX 2,201.60 ($28.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.78. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,060 ($13.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,270 ($28.90). The firm has a market cap of £778.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10,523.81 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,079.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,779.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Craneware from GBX 2,300 ($29.28) to GBX 2,600 ($33.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Craneware Company Profile
Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Craneware
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.