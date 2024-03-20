Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Jonestrading from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRNX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $47.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $206,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,958 shares of company stock worth $1,521,509. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

