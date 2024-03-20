Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT Raised to $80.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRNX opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $47.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,958 shares of company stock worth $1,521,509 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.