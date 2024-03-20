Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $45.18

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.18, but opened at $44.23. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 121,220 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

