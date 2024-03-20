Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $661.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

