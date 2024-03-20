Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Down 3.6%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.38. 43,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 537,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $2,550,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,178,000 after buying an additional 144,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 179,093 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 104,293 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

