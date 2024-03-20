CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Update

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $320.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.09. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 891.30, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.