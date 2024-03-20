Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Sells $20,244.16 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $20,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,331.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cryoport Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $810.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.61. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 228.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Cryoport by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

