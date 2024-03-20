CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,543 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. 1,628,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,568,047. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

