CubeSmart (CUBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on April 15th

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 112.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Get Our Latest Report on CubeSmart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 59.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 41.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.