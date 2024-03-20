CubeSmart (CUBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on April 15th

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
CubeSmart has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 112.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.
CubeSmart Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on CubeSmart
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 59.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 41.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
- Stock Average Calculator
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; is the Low Finally in?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.