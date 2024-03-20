Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $36,496,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Cummins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Cummins Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.38. 2,349,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $287.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.