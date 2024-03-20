Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Sells $225,283.75 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76.

On Thursday, January 4th, K Christopher Farkas bought 51 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.32 per share, with a total value of $9,655.32.

NYSE:CW traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.33. 281,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $245.90.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $113,885,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

