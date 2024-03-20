CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.51. 2,943,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,421,716. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

