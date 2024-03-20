Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 513,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 381,600 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 100,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 56,050 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 189,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ remained flat at $51.88 during trading on Wednesday. 50,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,052. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

