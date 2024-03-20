Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 342,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 38,422 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 497,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 388,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 693,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 221,711 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

