Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.43. The stock had a trading volume of 212,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,295. The company has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

