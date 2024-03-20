Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 241,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IHI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.29. 82,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,205. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.