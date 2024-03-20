Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 27 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE LMT traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $439.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,768. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.97. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
