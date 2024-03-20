Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 314 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

