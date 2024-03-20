Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,416 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

