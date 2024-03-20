Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $264,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,845,000 after purchasing an additional 455,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $258,688,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.33. 82,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

