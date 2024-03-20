D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $158.25

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.25 and last traded at $157.99, with a volume of 925976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.07.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,530,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after buying an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,008,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

