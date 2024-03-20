Daron Evans Buys 20,000 Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) CFO Daron Evans acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daron Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Daron Evans purchased 50,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Daron Evans acquired 41,900 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,470.00.

Rezolute stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

