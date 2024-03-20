Dero Price Hits $5.08 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $72.71 million and approximately $19,795.96 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00007503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,708.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.93 or 0.00602482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00125158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.55 or 0.00210532 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00116546 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

