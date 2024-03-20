Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,728,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,512,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 949,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after purchasing an additional 935,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 579,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 102.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 459,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
