Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Trading Up 3%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 47,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 367,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DESP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Despegar.com from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DESP

Despegar.com Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $766.96 million, a PE ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 24.9% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 909,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 970,051 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,623,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,320,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,933,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 125,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

(Get Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.