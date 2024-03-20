Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $100.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.40. 404,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,156. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 117,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

