DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Zacks reports.

Shares of DMAC opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $107.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 344.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

