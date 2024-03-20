DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Zacks reports.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $107.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

