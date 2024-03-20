Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.81

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 121200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,562.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 300 shares of company stock valued at $10,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

