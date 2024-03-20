DigiByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $220.73 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 21% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $220.73 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,804.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.39 or 0.00581639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00127819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00045164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00214131 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00051937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00116891 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000592 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,897,315,643 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

