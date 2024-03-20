Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.52

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 863421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,366,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

