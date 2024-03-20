Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.17

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 299092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.