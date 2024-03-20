Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.27

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 195194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,366,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,907,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 290.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,223,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 909,958 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $17,727,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,593,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

