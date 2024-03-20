Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $42.74

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.74, but opened at $44.70. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 14,174,892 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 45.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $196,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

