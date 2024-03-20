Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Trading Down 4.5%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.82 and last traded at $64.62. Approximately 107,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 282,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at $92,779,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,402,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

