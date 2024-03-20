Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600,500 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.2 days.

Diversified Royalty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BEVFF stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

