Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600,500 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.2 days.
Diversified Royalty Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BEVFF stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
About Diversified Royalty
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Royalty
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; Is the Low Finally In?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.