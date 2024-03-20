Diversified Royalty (DIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Diversified Royalty to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Diversified Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of TSE DIV opened at C$2.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.70. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08.
Diversified Royalty Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIV
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Royalty
- What are earnings reports?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What does consumer price index measure?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.