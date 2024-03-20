Diversified Royalty (DIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Diversified Royalty to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DIV opened at C$2.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.70. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08.

Diversified Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIV. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

