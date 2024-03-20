DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Susquehanna

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s current price.

DLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of DLO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,212. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

