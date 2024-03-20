DMC Group LLC Acquires 2,373 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in First Horizon by 156.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FHN stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

