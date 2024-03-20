DMC Group LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

DMC Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

